Inclusion, digital accessibility vital for mutual growth

In this rapidly evolving world driven by technological innovation, millions of persons with disabilities (PWDs) face challenges in access to education, employment, and social opportunities remains. The World Bank’s “2023 Disability Inclusion Overview Report” shows PWDs as more likely to suffer adverse socioeconomic outcomes.

This disparity underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to promote digital accessibility, foster inclusion and leverage assistive technology to empower individuals of all abilities.

In Africa, where the disability prevalence rate is higher than the global average, addressing the barriers to inclusion is not just a matter of social justice; it is an economic imperative and a moral obligation. Hence, conferences such as the upcoming Inclusive Africa Conference, organised by inABLE.org, serve as a catalyst for change in this regard. By convening stakeholders from across the continent and beyond, such conferences provide a vital platform for dialogue, collaboration and action to advance the rights and opportunities of PWDs.

At the heart of the conference’s mission is the recognition that accessibility is not merely a matter of physical infrastructure but a multifaceted concept that encompasses digital, social and economic dimensions. In today’s Digital Age, access to technology is synonymous with access to opportunity. But many digital platforms and tools remain inaccessible to PWDs due to barriers like lack of screen reader compatibilities, non-captioned videos and inaccessible digital interfaces. Addressing these digital barriers is essential to ensure PWDs can fully participate in the digital economy and society.

And this is where digital accessibility and assistive technology come in to bridge the digital divide and empower PWDs to unleash their full potential. From screen readers and magnification software to adaptive keyboards and speech recognition tools to motorised wheelchairs, assistive technology enables individuals with diverse abilities to access information, communicate effectively and navigate their environment independently. Assistive technology solutions can empower PWDs to thrive.

Moreover, inclusive societies are not only more equitable but also more innovative and resilient. When individuals of all abilities are valued, respected, and given equal opportunities to contribute, the entire community benefits. The Return on Disability Group’s 2020 annual report, “The Global Economics of Disability”, says the disability market is larger than China, with an estimated population of 1.85 billion PWDs. With their friends and family, this market controls over $13 trillion in disposable income. Thus, businesses that prioritise digital accessibility can tap into this market.

We can harness the talents and perspectives of every individual to drive positive change and build a better future for all. Let us strive to build a world where every person can realise their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the society.

Ms Mbari-Kirika is the founder and executive director, inABLE. [email protected].
































