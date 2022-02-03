Humanity has no option but to save wetlands

Wetland

Besides helping to replenish the groundwater table, wetlands also play a vital role in purifying water.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Surjit Singh Flora

Journalist

What you need to know:

  • A wetland is a place where the soil is swampy, water is always standing on the ground.
  • Birds and animals live also here, making a significant contribution to human life.

The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands was signed on this day in 1971 in Ramsar, Iran. It gave special status to wetlands and encouraged the identification of important wetlands in all countries in order to save this habitat of aquatic animals, plants and birds. Hence, the World Wetlands Day.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.