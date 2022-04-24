How intellectual property rights spur innovation

Tomorrow is World Intellectual Property Day. This year, the theme focuses on how intellectual property (IP) helps the youth to innovate for a better future. It’s true that IP boosts innovation and creativity, but how does it do that?

Copyright protects the work of artistic creators. Therefore, they are able to create and share their work devoid of the fear of its being copied without permission.

This motivates them to create as they know they can have legal redress if their work is plagiarised or sold without their consent. The more artists create, the more society can enjoy artistic innovations. IP, therefore, builds art and its appreciation in society.

Trademark protects a person’s brand. A brand can be a company name, logo, slogan or colour. A company makes more profit if they protect their brand as that ensures nobody else can trade using any of its elements. Trademarks protect companies from losing money to third parties who are pretending to be them.

Businesses feel encouraged to come up with new products and services under their brand because of legal recourse under IP protection.

Patent protects inventions. It empowers you with exclusivity over your invention. This is a great opportunity to earn profits since your competitors can’t use your invention without your consent. Often, patents and trademarks go hand in hand. A company invents something and uses the power of their brand to sell more.

IP protects creators from people who wrongfully want to take credit for and gain money illegally from their creations. The creator may get legal remedies like monetary compensation or an injunction, which vary based on the case.

People complain about the cost of registering IP. But in the long run, the cost of not registering is higher if somebody else takes advantage of your unprotected creation. Society should protect and leverage IP to achieve their goals, generate income, create jobs and resolve challenges.