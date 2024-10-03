How food loss and waste is costing us

Food loss and waste (FLW) is a global crisis that threatens food security, economic growth, and environmental sustainability. In Africa, 37 per cent of food produced is lost or wasted, exacerbating the continent’s food insecurity.

On the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, marked on September 29, we must highlight the urgent need for innovative solutions and financial support to tackle this issue.

FLW is not only a threat to food security; it also significantly contributes to climate change. Approximately 31 per cent of food is lost from harvest to consumption, leading to about 8–10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

In Kenya, FLW accounts for 21 per cent of total GHG emissions, equivalent to about 15 million metric tonnes of CO2. The country has committed to reducing its GHG emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

Reduce post-harvest losses

Addressing this FLW challenge requires data, technology, and behaviour change. Targeted tools and data-driven strategies can help us identify where and why food losses occur in the supply chain.

In Kenya, where FLW is estimated at nine million metric tonnes per year, stakeholders are piloting tools in key sectors to generate evidence for policymakers and industry leaders, enabling targeted interventions to reduce post-harvest losses.

However, technology alone is insufficient. Climate finance is essential for scaling up interventions. Investments in cold storage, drying technologies, improved transportation and market infrastructure can prevent spoilage and connect farm production to consumer demand.

Consumers also play a crucial role. Reducing food waste at home — through mindful shopping, meal planning, and using leftovers — can make a significant difference. Serving too much or buying more than required leads to spoilage, contributing to methane emissions in landfills.

The time for action is now. With the 2030 target to halve food waste rapidly approaching, stakeholders in agriculture, government, businesses and consumers must collaborate to achieve this goal. By leveraging data, supporting farmers and making smarter choices, we can build a food-secure, climate-resilient Kenya and Africa.