Help women to break barriers

The International Women’s Day (IWD) is an excellent opportunity to inspire inclusion, particularly regarding gender equality and the empowerment of women.

This year’s theme touches on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), an area of keen interest in the sustainability space. This is through Sustainable Development Goals 5, on gender equality, and 10, on reduced inequalities.

Appreciating and respecting women from different backgrounds makes the world better for everyone. Highlight women’s achievements, showcasing their accomplishments in various fields.

Embracing gender diversity at board, senior management and middle management levels can inspire inclusion. That will bring about gender diversity in leadership and decision-making.

Women in business and entrepreneurship are key resources in our economy. Encourage inclusion through supporting woman-owned businesses.

Empower women and girls

Offer workshops or mentorship programmes that empower women and girls. Provide them with skills, resources and opportunities to succeed in their personal and professional lives.

Support policies and legislation that promote gender equality — such as equal pay, parental leave and access to education and healthcare. Advocate laws that protect women’s rights and ensure inclusion.

Personal initiative and taking action is critical for women — to be proactive and address inequality and exclusion.

Advocate positive change and support initiatives that promote inclusion and diversity — speaking up against discrimination, supporting women’s initiatives, volunteering for causes.

Engaging men as allies in the fight for inclusion is the missing piece of the puzzle.