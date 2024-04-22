Harvest, conserve rainwater

It is not just raining; it’s pouring. And the Met has warned that the heavy rains might be with us for the next three months.

The concerned authorities, especially the Water ministry and county governments, should grab this golden opportunity to facilitate the harvesting of rainwater by putting up dams and water pans and encouraging roof catchment in areas where water is ever scarce.

The residents of arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs), who are perennial victims of drought and famine, and who lose their livestock in great numbers when the dry spell come calling should be especially targeted.

Water Resources Management Authority (Warma) should chip in here. Counties in the dry zones should ensure the rainwater does not go to waste as surface run-off as usually happens.

Some l politicians are, commendably, making a positive move to improve schools. But they should incorporate water harvesting as a key element of schooling, with clean drinking water for pupils and students that will be adequate even in the dry spells.

Farmers, too, especially in the dry areas should put up dams and water pans that will enhance their farming and food production. We have seen it work well in Makueni County. Some hitherto water-scarce countries have managed to conserve water for livestock and crop farming.

Kenya has sufficient relevant resources but we rarely exploit them. The common rain-fed agriculture is becoming obsolete and the country should move to the next stage—of water harvesting as a means of food production and livestock farming throughout the year.



