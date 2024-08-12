Harness tech to create sustainable future for all

Picture this – you get onto public transport – land, water or air, or you get into a restaurant, or come across a group of individuals taking a break from a training session or a meeting, you’re likely to find over 80 per cent of the individuals browsing the net through their phones or other digital gadgets.

According to a recent World Bank Report on ‘Digital Transformation Driving Development in Africa,’ over 160 million Africans gained broadband internet access between 2019 and 2022. Additionally, a 115 per cent increase in internet users was recorded in sub-Saharan Africa between 2016 and 2021.

The availability and use of digital technologies are strongly linked to economic growth, innovation, job creation and inclusion, at both the national and regional levels.

During this year’s International Youth Day, we honour the energy, creativity, and potential of young people worldwide. This year's theme, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development”, highlights the transformative power of digital technologies in the hands of the youth. As we navigate the digital age, young people are not just passive consumers but active participants in our nation’s economic sector. They are the innovators and leaders driving sustainable development.





Many companies around the world, including Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), are cognisant of the role young people play in ensuring that we achieve sustainable development. We believe that it is our role to ensure that, through collaboration between the public and private sectors, we can leverage digital channels to build resilient and sustainable communities.

One of the most profound impacts of digital technology is its ability to democratise education. Online learning platforms are providing access to a wealth of knowledge and skills, ensuring that people from all backgrounds can gain the skills necessary for sustainable development. These platforms offer courses that equip individuals with the knowledge needed to tackle global challenges. By making education more accessible, digital platforms empower individuals to contribute to sustainable development in their communities and beyond.

Social media and digital platforms have also become powerful tools for advocacy and raising awareness about societal issues. At KBL, we have leveraged these platforms to promote positive drinking and tackle illicit alcohol consumption.

Furthermore, digital platforms facilitate innovation through collaboration, connecting problem solvers worldwide and harnessing diverse perspectives and expertise. In the modern era, digital innovation is not just a luxury but a necessity for creating a sustainable future. These technologies are key in the fight against climate change.

As we continue to navigate the digital age, harnessing these technologies to create a sustainable future for all is crucial.

Happy International Youth Day!

Mr Ocitti is the Managing Director at KBL