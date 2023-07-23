Harness Sino-Kenyan ties

Chinese foreign policy lead Wang Yi is in Kenya for a three-day visit, the first in President William Ruto's year-old tenure. As Kenya and China mark 60 years of diplomatic relations, the visit provides a good opportunity for the two countries to strengthen ties, including on the economic cooperation front.

China is Kenya’s largest trade partner and top investor. Kenya is the landing point for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Africa. Under the BRI, launched in 2013, Kenya and China have worked together to deliver many infrastructure projects—including the standard gauge railway (SGR), Nairobi Expressway, Global Trade Centre and the Mombasa oil terminal. These are flagship projects under Kenya Vision 2030, signifying their pivotal role in anchoring Kenya’s economic transformation.

Mr Wang is particularly suited to advance the partnership dialogue between Nairobi and Beijing. Having served as China’s Foreign minister (2013-2022), he has witnessed the rapid development in relations between China and many African states. He brings history, experience and continuity in promoting constructive dialogue towards inclusive development and prosperity between the two nations.

Poverty

At independence in 1963, Kenya’s GDP per capita was nearly one and a half larger than that of China. In 1973, KICC was the tallest building in both Kenya and China. Yet by 2020, just three decades, China lifted over 800 million people out of poverty as the first developing country to eliminate extreme poverty, more so 10 years ahead of the 2030 UN deadline.

China’s development experience has become a magnet. Many societies, including Kenyans, want similar outcomes marked by effective education, agriculture, healthcare, housing, transportation and industrialisation systems, among others.

Under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China has extended the proceeds of its development to the continent. The Asian country has unveiled several programmes, such as the Global Development Initiative, aimed at catalysing the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Similarly, the Global Security Initiative is primed to help societies to overcome the perils of conflict and transform into economically thriving spaces.

Partnership

Kenya and China have tremendous opportunities for growth partnerships. Nairobi is among just five African capitals in a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Beijing. China is home to technologies, experiences and finances that can fuel Kenya’s development. Nairobi offers Chinese firms investment opportunities to internationalise and reach the rest of Africa. We should see more Kenyan produce and products on the Chinese market.

The identified areas of cooperation during talks between the Chinese official and President Ruto—such as railways, highways, water conservancy, aviation, and renewable energy—complement the government’s development blueprint and implementation should be expedited. Yet such enviable outcomes are only possible when the leadership and people of both countries can harness the power of cooperation through constructive dialogue, trust and enduring friendship.

It is time the Sino-Kenyan cooperation was made to live up to its full potential.