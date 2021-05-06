Grid-tied solar system key to energy needs

Oserian solar

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui accompanied by other dignitaries inspect solar panels installed by Oserian Flower Company as the firm turns to green energy in a bid to save on the cost of power.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Rose Hassan

Partnership manager

Solarnow

What you need to know:

  • You may ask what is the difference between on-grid and off-grid solar power?
  • On-grid or grid-tied means your solar is tied to your local utility’s grid.

Kenyans are very creative. Memes are their newfound coping mechanism from the effects of inflation and the Covid-19 pandemic. A meme doing the rounds pokes fun at high power bills. It lists the cost of a cup of tea at a roadside cafe as Sh20, but there’s license fee, fuel levy, VAT, wages, sugar, water, etc, which brings the total amount to Sh132.

