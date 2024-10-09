Give teens contraceptives

The rising number of unintended pregnancies among adolescents in Kenya has prompted a re-evaluation of access to contraceptive services for teenagers aged 15 to 18. According to the Constitution, every individual has the right to access quality healthcare, including reproductive health services.

This provision includes women of reproductive age, typically defined as those between 15 and 49 years. However, the current policy requires individuals under 18 to obtain parental consent before accessing contraceptive services.

This presents significant barriers for teenagers seeking contraception, which can result in unintended pregnancies. The restriction could be viewed as a violation of the constitutional right to healthcare, as it limits adolescents’ ability to exercise their reproductive rights.

Article 43 of the Constitution does not limit access to reproductive health services to those over 18 years; yet current policies requiring parental consent for minors restrict teenagers’ access to contraception.

Evidence from public health research shows that withholding contraceptives from adolescents’ increases their vulnerability to unintended pregnancies, which often leads to severe social and economic consequences. While the need for parental involvement in decision-making regarding health services for minors is understandable, it conflicts with the urgency of preventing unintended pregnancies.

In many cases, adolescents may not feel comfortable involving their parents in decisions regarding their sexual and reproductive health, particularly in cases of strained relationships, abusive households, or cultural taboos. Consequently, the parental consent requirement drives teenagers away from formal health services, forcing them to rely on unsafe methods of contraception or none at all.