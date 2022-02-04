Gender-responsive education key to climate action and justice

According to the United Nations Girls’ Education Initiative (UNGEI), gender-transformative education can empower girls to tackle the climate crisis.

Photo credit: File | Fotosearch

By  Kate Maina-Vorley

Country Director

Plan International - Kenya

What you need to know:

  • Drought and floods have a greater impact on the most vulnerable, 70 per cent of whom are women.
  • This year alone, climate change will prevent at least four million girls from completing their education. 

At the COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland, global leaders committed to increase the uptake of clean technologies. However, addressing climate change will remain a tall order until the world is ready to deal with gender, environmental and developmental inequalities.  

