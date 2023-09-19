For healthcare safety, listen to patients more

The “Kenya National Bureau of Statistics 2023 Economic Survey” report shows a staggering 87.7 million cases of disease were reported at outpatient facilities in Kenya. Children’s plight is especially heartbreaking because they are too young to comprehend illness.

The primary responsibility of the healthcare system is unquestionable: Heal patients without causing further harm. The World Health Organization’s 2021-2030 Global Patient Safety Action Plan shines a brighter light on patient safety.

Its guiding principle is simple: First and foremost, do no harm while providing medical care. But the situation is troubling. The WHO reports that one out of 10 patients is harmed within the healthcare system and over three million lives lost yearly to unsafe medical practices. Yet half of these cases are avoidable.

Patient-centred care

Despite the elusive concrete data on patient harm in Kenya, the Ministry of Health has, admirably, announcing the adoption of the National Policy on Patient Safety, Health Worker Safety and Quality of Care in 2022. This covers many issues — including medication errors, risky surgical procedures, hospital-acquired infections and diagnostic inaccuracies.

Patient engagement is critical to their safety. Knowledge about diagnosis, treatment options and potential outcomes can make them active participants in their recovery. Patient education must begin long before they enter a medical facility: Encouraging people to seek medical attention.

Symptoms are frequently dismissed as manifestations of minor ailments. While this is frequently correct, errors can have far-reaching consequences. Medics must provide comprehensive information to patients — including explanations of hospital procedures, required tests or imaging, treatment options and their risks and benefits. If medication is prescribed, doctors and pharmacists must ensure the recipient understands the purpose and dosage.

As a critical component of patient-centred care, hospitals and healthcare professionals must embrace openness to feedback. Understanding the underlying causes of patient harm necessitates carefully examining patients’ experiences and perspectives on the care they receive.

Healthcare policies

Understanding patients’ needs necessitates their active participation in the planning stages of healthcare policies. Governments must create mechanisms to include patient representatives in decision-making and actively seek the advice of advocates during policy formulation and implementation at all levels.

Healthcare organisations play a vital role in ensuring patient advocacy is more than just an abstract concept and it is translated into concrete action. This includes channels for patient and family feedback, allowing for incident reporting and investigating incidents. Critically, prioritise the development of staff communication and patient management skills through reskilling and upskilling.

Treating patients as active partners in their healthcare journey has significant benefits—such as increased safety, heightened patient satisfaction and improved health outcomes. Encouraging patients and their families to take an active role in their healthcare is significant.