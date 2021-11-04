Financial inclusion key to progress

Bank notes

The Kenya-shilling bank notes.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Davis B. Ombane

Economist

What you need to know:

  • The formal financial inclusion remains average in developing and emerging markets.
  • In Kenya, the 2019 FinAccess Households survey revealed an increase in formal financial inclusion to 82.9 per cent.

Financial inclusion is a crucial enabler of inclusive growth, especially in achieving the Kenya Vision 2030 and attaining some of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.