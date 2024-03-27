Fight toxic liquors but...

A recent Daily Nation expose on toxic liquors was instructive. Among others, it detailed how consumers continue to be exposed to alcoholic drinks with alcoholic content far above the levels allowed for human consumption.

I believe it’s such journalistic excellence that triggered the government to launch a countrywide crackdown on liquor outlets flouting regulations.

But the war against toxic drinks can only be won with concerted efforts by the national and county governments to lock injurious chemicals, especially methanol and ethanol, out of the porous borders.

The two chemicals end up in the production of cheap and injurious drinks. The repercussions of consumption of these third-generation drinks are just as grave: Hundreds have been killed or blinded.

Famous ‘Mututho Rules’

A spot check in any wines and spirits outlet will reveal all sorts of “whiskys”, “brandies” and “vodkas” being sold at very low prices. Most of these are laced with ethanol with far-reaching health implications.

Secondly, it is a matter of concern to see how regulations such as the famous ‘Mututho Rules’ are flouted with impunity.

Hardly are the drinking hours stipulated in the law adhered to while there are glaring anomalies in the issuance of bar and club licences.

It is an open secret that most consumers still bend the law by consuming alcohol in hotels in the guise of taking a drink with their meal.

Crackdown on illicit drinks

That notwithstanding, the alcoholic drinks industry employs thousands of people countrywide and generates billions of shillings in taxes.

As such, any crackdown on illicit drinks and those flouting the law should be undertaken impartially and with sobriety so that it does not turn out to be a witch-hunt on those businesses perceived as rivals by others.

Lastly, the law enforcers involved in this exercise should be people of good moral latitude and incorruptible.

One reason why the war against bootleg brews has proved difficult to win is corrupt security officials who collect bribes and turn the other way.