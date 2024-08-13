Fight evolving FGM tactics

The vile practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) persists in a number of Kenyan communities, detrimentally affecting women’s and girls’ sexual health, impacting their psychological, physical and social well-being.

The numbers reveal a distressing reality. Unicef reports that about 15 per cent of Kenyan females between the ages of 15 and 49 have been subjected to FGM, signalling its alarming pervasiveness. Yet, this figure may only be scratch the surface as covert operations and cunning tactics to sidestep legal repercussions are increasingly adopted by communities.

Young girls, innocent and unaware, are becoming easy targets. As awareness grows among the youth, those perpetuating FGM shift their focus to the more vulnerable; the very young who cannot grasp the magnitude of the violence inflicted upon them. This premature violation strips them of their autonomy and condemns them to a future of suffering.

The medicalisation of FGM presents a sinister twist, with healthcare providers—sometimes unintentionally—being complicit in the act, under the guise of legitimate medical procedures. This deception not only hinders law enforcement but also exposes the victims to heightened risks of infection in unsanitary, concealed environments.

The lengths to which perpetrators go to conceal this practice are shocking, including disguising girls as boys. Such desperate measures underscore the determination to maintain this harmful tradition. The trend of “minimal cutting” is equally troubling, as it not only endangers health but also complicates the accurate assessment of FGM’s prevalence. Some take advantage of lax laws in neighbouring countries to continue the practice, thus highlighting the inadequacy of isolated national efforts.

To turn a blind eye to these evolving tactics would be a betrayal of future generations. A concerted effort is imperative to eradicate the social endorsement of FGM, embolden girls to defend their well-being, and to sever the cycle of abuse.