Fight against corruption is a shared responsibility

The government, in all its development plans, has acknowledged the pivotal role of a well-functioning, effective, and efficient public service.

Regrettably, this role has been undermined by poor governance and corruption, despite successive reform attempts to address these issues. Corruption, in its various insidious forms, is not merely a moral failing, it is a profound betrayal of public trust and a fundamental barrier to development.

In our quest for a better Kenya, the fight against corruption must be understood not as a singular event or a checklist of achievements, but as an ongoing, collective journey—one that demands unwavering commitment, intellectual rigour and moral courage.

The scourge of corruption extends beyond the individual acts of malfeasance that occasionally capture public attention. It is a systemic issue, deeply embedded in the very fabric of our institutions, perpetuated by a culture of impunity and a weakened sense of civic responsibility. Our battle against this pervasive challenge is not simply a matter of enforcing laws; it is a struggle to redefine the very ethos that governs our public and private lives.

In my capacity as the Head of Public Service, I am acutely aware of the daunting task that lies before each of us individually and as a collective. Yet, I am also confident in the potential for transformation that lies within our grasp. The role of the public service is central in this endeavour, for it is here that the principles of integrity, accountability and transparency must be both practiced and upheld.

Corruption-free country

We begin this journey towards a corruption-free country by acknowledging the reality of our situation. It is not enough to condemn corruption; we must understand it, dissect it, and address it at its roots. The challenges we face are systemic, requiring not just reforms but a reimagining of our governance structures.

We must instil a culture of integrity that permeates every level of government, from the highest offices to the grassroots. This requires a dual approach: preventive measures that close the gaps in the governance systems, and punitive actions that decisively deal with those who breach public trust.

My office, in collaboration with key stakeholders, has in the recent past initiated efforts that have focused on strengthening the institutional frameworks that safeguard public resources and enhance transparency. For instance, the integration of an Ethics and Anti-Corruption module into the Kenya School of Government curriculum is a forward-looking initiative aimed at equipping public servants with the moral and ethical grounding necessary to resist and combat corruption.

However, education and training alone are insufficient. The real test of our resolve lies in the consistent application of these principles in our daily operations. This is where the role of robust monitoring and evaluation becomes paramount. Through continuous assessment of our performance, we can identify and address vulnerabilities before they are exploited. The regular engagements with principal secretaries and accounting officers that have become a fixture of this administration are not merely procedural— they are crucial to ensuring that the systems we put in place are not only functional, but resilient.

The work of the parliamentary audit committees is another critical area where our commitment to accountability is manifested. For too long, the backlog of audit reports and recommendations—some pending resolution for over a decade—has been a glaring symbol of our system’s inefficiencies. Addressing the backlog is not just about clearing paperwork; it is about restoring public confidence in our governance processes.

In this respect, we have initiated processes that not only expedite the resolution of these audits but also ensure that such delays do not recur in the future, and that State departments progressively adopt a zero-fault audit regime.

Moreover, the scourge of budgeted corruption in government projects has demanded our immediate attention. By collaborating closely with investigative bodies like the National Intelligence Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Financial Reporting Centre, we have fortified our capacity to detect, investigate and prosecute those who seek to divert public funds for personal gain. This multi-agency approach is crucial as it ensures that our response to corruption is not only swift but also comprehensive.

Culture of integrity

But let us be clear; the fight against corruption is not solely a government responsibility. It is a national endeavour that requires the active participation of every Kenyan.

The private sector, civil society and every citizen must play their part. The culture of integrity that we seek to foster within the public service must extend beyond the confines of government offices to how businesses operate, how communities are led, and how individuals conduct their daily lives.

The far-reaching negative effects of corruption on all facets of our national development necessitate a spirit of shared responsibility in all citizens and institutions. Corruption not only undermines our development but also erodes the very foundation of our democracy. It is a threat to national stability, a disincentive to investment and a violation of the social contract between the government and its people.

We must therefore approach this challenge with the seriousness and dedication it demands. Our actions today will determine the kind of Kenya we bequeath future generations. The road ahead is long and fraught with difficulties, but it is a journey we must undertake with conviction. It cannot be overlooked that the work against corruption that we began in the current government is just that— the beginning.

The steps we have taken so far are significant, but they are part of a broader, ongoing effort to transform our society. We will continue to review and refine our strategies, always guided by the principles of integrity, transparency and accountability. Together, we can build a Kenya where corruption is not tolerated, where public service is a calling and where the trust of the people is honoured and preserved.