Feed students to keep them in classroom

The school feeding programme introduced in many areas across the country helps to keep children in the classroom.

It has turned out to be of great benefit to, especially, public day schools, both primary and secondary, that have embraced it.

Most public day schools adopted this programme to avoid having to release students to go back home for lunch.

Without the programme, many students, especially those from humble backgrounds, could break for lunch and return to school without eating anything since there was no food at home.

The programme has benefited such students a lot since they are now assured of taking lunch at school.

Lunch break

The programme also saves schools a lot of time that could have been lost during the lunch break. Students use the extra time to do assignments while teachers utilise it in pushing forward coverage of the syllabus.

Through the feeding programme, teachers have got enough time to interact with students and help them academically in the best way possible.

Some schoolgoing children who could be walking for several kilometres to reach their homes for lunch are saved from the tiring walk.

This also improves concentration in class among students; hence, they perform exemplarily in examinations.

This is without forgetting that the students are saved from enduring the elements—for example, during heavy rains, they avoid on their way home with this programme.

It is high time the government, through the Ministry of Education, and other stakeholders supported this programme by providing the required food and funds to stabilise it.

Parents and guardians, too, should continue supporting the programme.

Schools that have not started the programme should introduce it so as to help and support students to ease their learning. Education will give Kenya a bright future.