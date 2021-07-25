Farming means business; let us cultivate sector

Maize farmer

Joel Mutai and Everlyne Shitakwa weed a maize farm at Bondeni in Uasin Gishu County on May 24, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Koome McCourt

Government relations team lead

One Acre Fund - Kenya

What you need to know:

  • Attempts at transforming smallholder agriculture often fail to achieve the desired effect.
  • Agriculture is a means to create wealth for those who engage in it.

Smallholder farmers in Africa manage just 12 per cent of its agricultural land, out of which they produce more than 80 per cent of the continent’s food. Although many lack formal education, they embrace modern innovations to increase productivity and profits.

