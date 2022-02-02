Fake academic papers have no place in Kenya

Fake certificates

Fake academic certificates found when two suspects were arrested in Eldoret town on October 30, 2019. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wagunda

Communication lecturer

Rongo University

What you need to know:

  • The cut-throat competition for plum jobs using fake certificates has finally caught up with institutions of higher learning.
  • This is particularly alarming, considering that universities are supposed to be citadels of academic excellence.

Forging academic papers to obtain employment appears to be gaining a foothold in Kenya. This vice afflicts both public and private sectors. The media have continued to highlight forgery cases involving politicians, doctors, engineers, pilots and now professors holding questionable degrees.

