Exit coronavirus crisis, enter the East Africa Ebola threat

As coronavirus cases continue to subside, Kenya is staring at another public health threat.

Ebola has come knocking on the doors of our neighbouring friend – Uganda. Kenya should be worried, as the disease could easily find its way to our country owing to a large number of people and goods crossing into and from Uganda.

Just like coronavirus, the virus that causes Ebola spreads fast and by the time a person becomes symptomatic, many people would have been infected.

This presents a complex public health concern that calls for a strongly functional, highly flexible and adaptable public healthcare system.

It also calls for innovative and technologically advanced approaches to disease surveillance.

Drawing lessons from Covid-19 management in Kenya, it cannot be overemphasized that a strong public health system is key in tackling critical healthcare issues.

New diseases

A robust and resilient public healthcare system does not suffer massive hits by the emergence of new diseases and other healthcare concerns.

The national government, in collaboration with the county governments, must take swift steps to ensure the availability of medical supplies and equipment, adequate staffing and infrastructure.

This can be realised through adequate and prioritised healthcare funding. Another notable concern within our public healthcare system relates to the bureaucracy associated with decision-making.

These layers of bureaucracy cause unnecessary delays in response, undermine coordination of care and lower the morale of the response teams.