Governors demand to be given Sh6 billion for Ebola preparedness

Governors have asked the national government to expedite the release of Sh6.3 billion in emergency funds to enable the country to enhance its preparedness against any Ebola outbreak.

The county chiefs also asked the National Treasury to release funds due to counties to help them adequately prepare for any eventuality.

This follows a health scare after a suspected case in Kakamega County — a 32-year-old man who had travelled to Uganda and was admitted to a Mumias hospital with Ebola-like symptoms — turned negative.

Council of Governors Health Committee Chairperson Muthomi Njuki said that, although there is no cause for alarm, the country cannot rest easy, especially counties neighbouring Uganda as the disease is mobile and can spread fast.

Tharaka Nithi governor said resources are needed to train medical staff on how to identify and handle the disease, purchase protective equipment and also put in place the necessary logistics.

He added that this is especially the case because of the porous borders in Kenya — such as the Western frontier covering neighbouring counties with Uganda including Busia, Kisumu, and Kakamega.

“Currently, the disease is not at the border of Kenya but at the border of Uganda and DRC. However, we cannot take comfort in that because we just need one person to travel to those countries as there are no travel restrictions currently in place. So far, we don’t have a single victim in Kenya but it is good to be prepared,” said Mr Njuki.

Governor Njuki said the Ministry of Health has requested an emergency fund from the National Treasury but this has not been disbursed.

He urged Treasury to release the funds and also ensure that, in terms of funding, the government deals with counties that are at a higher risk from the disease first.

“If the Treasury does not act fast and we have delays then I don’t know how we will deal with the disease should it break out. It is our hope that we will not have resources concentrated at Afya House [ministry head office] because that is what has happened before,” he said.

The second-term governor added that, since Ebola is not like Covid-19, there is a need for training of county medical staff on how to identify, handle and contain the disease as well as be protected by being supplied with PPEs.

“All these things cost money yet we have county governments that are not well-resourced because we are three months behind in terms of the schedule of disbursement to counties.”

“How do we expect counties to deal with this issue?” Mr Njuki posed. Uganda has so far reported seven deaths and 35 total confirmed cases of Ebola after health authorities on September 20 declared an outbreak of the disease.

Acting Health Director-General Patrick Amoth early this month said the ministry has heightened surveillance and screening at all points of entry into the country to minimise the spread of the disease.

Consequently, he asked members of the public to minimise their movements in and out of the country through entry points along the Western border unless it is extremely necessary.