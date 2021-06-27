Ensure quality of works to prevent building collapse

Rescuers at Coptic, Kisumu

 Rescuers at Coptic, Kisumu County, where a four-storey building collapsed last September.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Shammah Kiteme

Research by the National Construction Authority (NCA) shows Kenya has suffered more than 50 cases of building collapse that killed at least 200 people and cost the economy over Sh2.4 billion since 1996.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.