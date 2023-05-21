Ensure Airbnbs are secure

Mombasa County’s plans to regulate Airbnbs has brought to the fore a little talked-about issue regarding alternative accommodation: Security.

On May 9, Mombasa County Tourism and Trade Executive Michael Mutua told hoteliers at a meeting that the county would issue regulations targeting Airbnbs, villas and private homes. That, he said, would boost revenue and security. This was music to the ears of hoteliers, who are facing stiff competition from Airbnbs.

Like digital ride-hailing operators, online alternative accommodation operators like Airbnb have greatly disrupted the traditional hospitality sector in Kenya. Thousands of villa and apartment owners have opened up their properties for paying guests. Nyali alone is estimated to have 700 Airbnbs.

However, Airbnbs among apartments have raised security concerns. Whereas the hosts should follow Airbnb’s guidelines for providing guests with a clean, safe and comfortable space to stay, guests ought to adhere to basic rules. But not all do.

In some instances, guests hold chaotic parties, leaving residents feeling exposed and helpless, robbed of the tranquility they expect in their residences. Such an environment is also toxic for children.

Airbnb guidelines encourage hosts to report any violation of their rights by a guest. The host can also write a strong negative review about the guest and give them a low rating. But that does not help in fostering a good relationship between guests and residents. Hosts employing a business approach when dealing with such situations doesn’t help either.

First, Airbnbs are here to stay. But their operations should be regulated so that residents don’t live in fear of the unknown. The hosts should have clearly stated dos and don’ts which the guests should sign up to before being admitted to the facility.

The hosts should be members of a residents association within the jurisdiction of their operation and to which they are answerable for the conduct of their guests. That would enhance good neighbourliness between the residents and Airbnb guests.



