End hunger in the north

Northern Kenya has been experiencing harsh weather. Residents of Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit and other counties have insufficient food due to drought.

According to Nasa, the drought was caused by climate change and the La Nina weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean.

Inadequate water is a challenge to people and livestock. The residents are pastoralists; they keep many domestic animals, mostly cows, goats and sheep.

That strains the water and food supply. Lack of a proper diet has health and physical effects. Malnutrition makes one susceptible to attack by disease-causing micro-organisms due to weakened immunity.

Unicef says 100, 000 children under five will need treatment for malnutrition and over 180, 000 dropped out of school for lack of water and school feeding programmes. There is a need to tackle the situation so as to help relieve the residents from harsh living conditions and reduce animal deaths.

Lake Turkana being one of the largest fish producers in Kenya, should now be revamped. Residents should be taught and guided on fishing best practices for their benefit, not only in tackling hunger but also contributing to economic growth.

The government should collaborate with village elders in changing the residents’ perception towards shifting to fish farming and not only depending on livestock rearing.

With many not knowing how to eat fish, it is vital to impart the knowledge to them. That will open markets, and give locals an income.

These resources will ensure appropriate infrastructure, such as roads, is installed to facilitate fast transit since fish is perishable

Irrigation approaches that minimise wastage should also be encouraged to promote crop production. It should not be the case of a fish drowning.