Ellyjoy Murugi Kinyua: We must unite in fighting the ‘mchele’ gangs

Not a week goes by without an incident of someone going to a club or liquor joint to have fun only for them to end up robbed and ill—or even dead. There are reports of a gang of more than 50 men and women who are paid to spike revellers’ drinks to make them unconscious and rob them.

People rarely recover from such attacks; they are life-threatening. Some succumb to the effects of the drugs since the hired hooligans overdose their victims, probably as they are unaware of the repercussions of ingesting the deadly chemicals.

In some instances, the gangsters’ victims are sexually abused when unconscious and may end up contracting sexually transmitted diseases. Most of them suffer psychological, emotional and physical torture. Owners of bars and other liquor joints should have their business premises installed with CCTV cameras. They should also be vigilant and report any suspicious person or activity therein to the respective authorities.

With many university graduates having to tarmac for years seeking elusive jobs with no luck, the unemployment rate is quite high; and so, idle youth can do anything to get a source of livelihood. The government should create employment opportunities so as to engage the idle youth.

Heavily punished

Any excuse for these heinous acts notwithstanding, the culprits should be heavily punished. But again, there’s a need to enlighten the citizens on what happens in urban areas so that when they visit those places they will remain alert to avoid falling victim to the criminals.

Surprisingly, these ‘mchele’ gangs work hand in hand with rogue members of the police service. The very police officers whom Kenyan taxpayers pay a salary expecting them to protect them from criminals are the same ones who work with the thugs in return for a ‘tip’. The thugs steal from innocent people who fall for their trap. They also have connections with banking insiders so that the loot is deposited safely without a query.

Recently, a group of 12 men and women of a famous syndicate in Nairobi were arrested as the racket reached alarming levels in the city county and that of neighbouring Kiambu. Incomprehensibly, there has been a man who is said to have been arrested 30 times in 11 years in connection to the crimes without any of his wives being aware of it.

The arrests, and more promised by police, should be a breakthrough to crushing the ruthless gangs. Action should be taken against unscrupulous business people caught working in cahoots with the thugs. All these hooligans should be netted.

I call upon the responsible authorities to crack down on this disturbing issue that has been going on for years without them acting. Going silent and assuming that the matter doesn’t concern you is like hiding a fire yet the smoke will reveal all. Every citizen should be vigilant against ‘mchele’.