Effect gender mainstreaming

The International Women’s Day (IWD) 2024 theme, “Invest in women, accelerate progress”, is a call to the government and other stakeholders to prioritise investing in women for national prosperity through policies aimed at preventing gender-based exploitation.

In Kenya, gender mainstreaming is impeded by cultural and religious beliefs and practices, which have assigned different roles to women and men.

Women are seen primarily as homemakers with their responsibilities revolving around the home and childcare. They thus often juggle work and household chores, hence working longer than men.

Disproportionate burden

Rural women spend much time collecting water and firewood. Statistics show a 10 per cent increase in female family labour leads to a 2.4 per cent increase in output but only 1.5 per cent for males. This underscores the disproportionate burden on women in combining employment with family duties.

It is crucial to enact policies that promote equality and provide equal opportunities. The Kenya Vision 2030 advocates integration of gender mainstreaming into all government policies, plans and programmes to ensure the particular needs and interests are addressed.

This entails a deliberate effort to recognise and acknowledge women’s contribution to the economy and society. Operationalisation and strengthening of gender divisions in ministries and state corporations can spur gender mainstreaming.

Gender disparities persist in leadership. For instance, Kenya has never had a woman minister for finance or security. Gender mainstreaming will help to build a more equitable and inclusive society.



