Disability-friendly urban design ensures inclusivity

Persons with Disabilities

Semi-accessible footbridges and little or no public awareness on white cane renders people with mobility and visual disabilities unsafe.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  MILDRED OMINO

Kenya ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) in 2008, committing to address accessibility across interventions, policies and programmes and provide access to physical environment, inclusive transportation, information and communication, technology systems and other public facilities and services to PWDs on an equal basis with others.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.