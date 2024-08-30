Digital rights key to our democracy

The world is fast becoming digital. In turn, the concept of democracy and our capacity to access, utilise, and share information online have become intertwined.

We have reached a moment where Kenya, well known for its dynamic digital ecosystem, must protect digital rights to sustain its democracy.

The debates and contestations on digital rights — from freedom of expression to data privacy — bring out the necessity of a collective effort to ensure these rights are pedestals of democratic governance.

The internet has grown to become a powerful tool for political participation, social activism and civic engagement in Kenya.

However, a number of events in the recent past, such as the shutdowns during protests and the increasing surveillance of online activities, have threatened rights.

Digital freedoms

Actions like this do not only stifle free speech but have a general effect of eroding public trust in democratic institutions.

Digital rights in Kenya cannot be achieved by having legal frameworks alone, but through a culture change. The government, civil society, tech companies and the public must work toward an enabling environment for digital freedoms.

Legislation, such as the Data Protection Act, point in the right direction, but there needs to be more in terms of implementation and awareness creation.

This has become important considering Kenya’s embrace of digitalisation in most sectors. Digital resources should be availed to all citizens. This is critical to avoid marginalisation of vulnerable groups and to empower all citizens to fully participate in the democratic process.

Digital rights have become part and parcel of a vibrant democracy in Kenya. Safeguarding these rights means not only defending our freedoms but also building on the foundation of a democratic society. Through collective action and vigilant protection of digital rights, Kenya shall continue prospering as a democratic nation.