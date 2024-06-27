Gen Z revolt a time bomb

Kenya is witnessing a social and political evolution and the main driving force appears to be young people in the zoomer generation, or Gen Z. Their protests, caused by concerns over climate change, police brutality, unemployment, and corruption, are a ticking time bomb that the government needs to address with the highest precaution.

It is vital not to underestimate Gen Zs as they are highly familiar with social networks such as Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, which enables them to coordinate at a fast pace, rally the masses, and draw attention to their problems on an international level. Their digital savviness makes their protests more organised and their message way louder than those of the previous generations.

Protests against police violence in Kenya, for instance, demonstrated how regionally specific a concern could become global in a very short time, attracting people’s support from all over the world. The Kenyan government reacted to these demonstrations with raw power.

This approach aggravates conflicts because it weakens the link with the youth, who expect their leaders to share their dreams and achievements. Such actions hinder the process of the generation’s integration, which creates dissatisfaction and makes them question their place in the nation.

Thus, to solve this, the government needs to shift towards more understanding and less hostility. First and foremost, it should address the concerns raised by the youth and respect and listen to them.

The youth should be involved in the formulation of policies. The State should invest more in education, job creation, and technological development.

To diffuse the ticking time bomb, the government needs to shift towards more understanding and less hostility. The government needs to choose the path of meaningful engagement and become wiser in its attitude towards people who have fallen through the cracks of society.