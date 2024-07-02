Desperate cry of youth, time for change is now

The air is thick with tension. Streets that were once bustling with the lively chatter of young Kenyans are now filled with the shouts of protest and the sounds of chaos.

It's a scene that has become all too familiar; young people, angry and desperate, taking to the streets to demand change.

And why wouldn't they? For many of us, life in Kenya has become a daily struggle, a test of endurance that feels increasingly impossible to pass.

As a young Kenyan, I am no stranger to this struggle. I wake up each day with a sense of dread, knowing that finding a job is like searching for a needle in a haystack.

The opportunities are scarce, and when they do appear, they often come with strings attached — corruption, nepotism, and a never-ending series of hurdles.

It's a cruel irony that in a country brimming with potential, so many of us are left without a way to realise our dreams.

Take my sister, Mercy, for instance. A bright and ambitious university graduate, Mercy has spent the last two years sending out countless job applications, attending numerous interviews, only to be met with rejection after rejection. She's not alone.

Rising cost of living

Across Kenya, there are thousands like Mercy, young men and women who have worked hard, earned their degrees, and yet find themselves back at home, frustrated and hopeless.

The lack of jobs is just one piece of the puzzle. The cost of living continues to rise, making it harder for families to make ends meet.

Basic necessities such as food, rent, and healthcare are becoming increasingly unaffordable. I've seen friends skip meals, take on odd jobs, and even turn to less-than-legal means just to survive. It's a heartbreaking reality that many of us face daily.

And then there are the protests. The streets of Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa have seen a surge in demonstrations, mostly led by young people who are fed up with the status quo.

We are demanding accountability from our leaders, but our cries often fall on deaf ears. Instead of dialogue and solutions, we are met with teargas, bullets, and arrests.

The loss of young lives in these protests is a devastating blow to our community. These are not just statistics; they are our brothers, sisters, friends, and neighbours.

Consider John, a 22-year-old student who joined a peaceful protest to demand better education funding. He was full of hope, carrying a placard that read “Education is our right.”

Fear of unemployment

But what was meant to be a peaceful demonstration quickly turned violent. John was caught in the chaos, and today, he lies in a hospital bed, his future uncertain. His story is a stark reminder of the risks we take when we stand up for our rights, and the heavy price we sometimes pay.

The anxiety is palpable. We live in constant fear — fear of unemployment, fear of violence, fear of an uncertain future. It's a heavy burden to carry, especially when it feels like our leaders have abandoned us.

They sit in their comfortable offices, making decisions that affect our lives, yet seem so out of touch with the reality on the ground. We need leaders who understand our struggles, who are willing to fight for us and with us, not against us.

Getting a visa is another hurdle. For many, the dream of seeking better opportunities abroad is just that — a dream. The process is long, complicated, and often ends in disappointment. I know people who have spent their life savings trying to secure a visa, only to be turned down.

It's disheartening to think that even the prospect of starting over in a new country is fraught with challenges.

To my fellow young Kenyans, I say this: do not lose hope. Our voices matter, and our fight is just.

To our leaders, I say: listen to us. We are not the problem; we are the solution. Invest in us, create opportunities for us, and watch us transform this nation. The time for change is now. The future of Kenya depends on it.