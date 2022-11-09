Decade, Sh350bn into devolution, nothing for NEP

The three northeastern Kenya counties of Wajir, Mandera and Garissa face a bleak future in spite of devolution and the huge resource potential at its disposal.

While other counties look up into the second decade of devolution, the trio is stuck in a rut, mainly due to a leadership that has insulated itself from reality and whose every action is a peek into the forgettable past.

Having collectively received Sh350-400 billion during devolution—expected to rise to Sh400-500 billion in the next 10 years to 2032—there is nothing to show for it. There are concerns about whether the cycle of bad leadership can be cut off or it will be business as usual, even as more billions pour in.

But many things are looking up for the region which could put it on the path to transformation. One, for the first time, it has an endless reservoir of highly educated and experienced human resources that, well exploited, can bring much-needed change.

A sizeable number of residents have retired from the public, private and international services and are at the beck and call of the governors interested in tapping into their experience for the benefit of the region.

Rich pool of expertise

Among them are a former executive director of the Inter-Governmental Authority for Development (IGAD), former director-general of Universal Postal Union Switzerland and former Cabinet ministers, principal secretaries, ambassadors, managing directors/CEO, politicians and other professionals. The pool is readily available to offer their expertise, which can turn around things in northeastern.

The region is also endowed with vast natural resources that can transform it if properly exploited. It is a huge source of water. Tana River cuts through Garissa Town as Dau River does Mandera while the rich Merti water aquifer extends from Arbajahan-Hadado-Habaswein-Sabuley (Wajir) to Dadaab and Liboi (Garissa) to Jubaland in Somalia.

The long Somalia and Ethiopia border are of strategic value for the region and nation in terms of trade and commerce. Other resources include solar and wind energy and minerals. But underdeveloped reigns. The scar of pending bills and unsustainable wage bills is the poisoned chalice that risks shackling the region to the doom of backwardness.

Wajir has a whopping Sh4 billion in pending bills and a mostly unnecessary staff complement of 4,500. The situation is not dissimilar in Garissa and Mandera. Usually, the pending bills are above the allocated equitable share for the county and, therefore, an over-expenditure, which is criminal. The priority should be on a lean structure with a focus on issues that are germane to the people.

Secondly, county positions should be balanced to promote inclusivity for social cohesion.

Whereas in other parts of Kenya the traditional social organisation is territorial, in the northeastern, the Somali community is based on clannism. Residents ought to critically participate in planning and budget-making at the counties and interrogate the proposals contained in the 2022-2023 Budget. Meanwhile, experiment with the Social Expenditure Audit model before or during expenditure.