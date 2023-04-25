Cult deaths are a huge blot on Nyumba Kumi

The deadly Kilifi cult, whose activities have so far claimed the lives of more than 70 people, has exposed the soft underbelly of the country’s security system and makes one wonder whether the Nyumba Kumi initiative exists in the coastal county.

Kenya has a well-structured security system and one wonders how Pastor Paul Mackenzie managed to take such a multitude into the forest for several days, if not months, without the knowledge of security or intelligence agencies.

The cult issue also shows the disconnect between the national and county government leaderships and the public and how criminals, including terrorists, easily recruit and train in the country and later cause havoc.

Following an increase in terrorist attacks, in 2013, the government embarked on the formulation of policies to guarantee security and peace at the grassroots level. Then-President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the Nyumba Kumi Initiative, a community policing model.

Nyumba Kumi brings together people defined by their physical locations and common interests and residents of a particular area are expected to know one another and look out for their neighbour. Any person visiting the village or missing for some days must be noticed and an explanation sought by the residents and, in case of any suspicion, the matter reported.

That means the neighbours and relatives of the victims of the Mackenzie cult should have reported the disappearance of several people.

Village elders, who report to the assistant chief, are usually the leaders of the Nyumba Kumi team in their respective areas of jurisdiction. However, they have on several occasions expressed their frustration with the government, allegedly for its failure to recognise and motivate them, at least with a small monthly stipend.

The discouraged elders may not, thus, bother with the goings-on in their village.