COP15 to COP26: Planet screams for urgent help

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech on stage during for a meeting, as part of the World Leaders' Summit of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Caroline Kerichu

Biodiversity conservationist

What you need to know:

  • The stability of our climate is dependent on a healthy planet with diverse and resilient ecosystems.
  • A holistic approach is integral in achieving a net-zero carbon emission and addressing species extinction.

The ongoing UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) bringing together more than 120 leaders and nations in Glasgow to address the climate crisis and the unprecedented race to net-zero carbon emissions should not overshadow the recent COP15 held in Kunming, China.

