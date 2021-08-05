Control prices of medicines to realise UHC

Medicine pills

Assorted pharmaceutical medicine pills, tablets and capsules on wooden bowl.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Eric Sedah

Acting chairman

Kenya Pharmaceutical Association

What you need to know:

  • In low-income countries, healthcare cost is mainly determined by pharmaceutical commodities.
  • Compounding the situation in the country is the emergence of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

A third of the world’s population, mostly in low-income countries like Kenya, lack access to essential medicines. Access and cost of medicines remain the core component of any healthcare delivery system.

