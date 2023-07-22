Civic education will mould youth into good citizens

How does Kenya prepare the youth to participate in civic life? Does the 21st century Kenyan youth understand the basic history of our democracy well enough to become a better citizen? While the success of any government mainly rests on the vibrant participation of the citizenry, many lack the requisite information and skills to do this.

For instance, although most high school students will enumerate the stages that a Bill has to go through before it becomes law, there is evidence that few can relate this information to the reality on the ground. Education systems in Kenya have done little to concretise and make this information relevant. Instead, learners only memorise it in order to do well in History and Government.

Sadly, civic education carried out by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is inadequate for the development of our country since it is seasonal and voter-driven, urging the voters to go out and vote as a key democratic obligation.

In fact, other than enumerating the symbols used on the ballot and the discipline to be observed at the polling station, the democratic implications of voters’ decisions are never explained.

Fortunately, the Competency-Based Curriculum has opened a window for inculcation of civic values and skills under the Pertinent and Contemporary Issues (PCIs). PCIs have been defined by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) as issues relating to the socio-cultural and economic dynamics of the society, such as health education and citizenship education.

However, teaching and learning resources needed for the mainstreaming of PCIs is yet to be structured. The KICD needs to be more intentional in imparting civic education both to the Junior and Senior secondary schools.

Buck-passing mindset

Firstly, civic education enlightens the citizenry on how to actively participate in governance. Indeed, it creates a people knowledgeable in their democracy and their constitution and extenuates the buck-passing mindset where the citizenry keeps grumbling and blaming the leadership without any clue of their contribution or rather lack of it in the country’s political situation.

Secondly, civic education equips the citizenry with the right response to contentious governance issues. It is sad that the present-day public demonstrations are becoming an acceptable culture that is fast gaining endorsement as the only response to contentious governance issues.

Thirdly, civic education is the bedrock of good citizenship. Democratic values such as equity, justice and respect which Kenyans have always wanted to see in the leadership are founded on civic education. Inculcating these values should be a school life journey where learners are given an opportunity to demonstrate the knowledge and exercise the skills acquired.

Fourthly, civic education creates a balance between freedom and order. While it is people’s democratic right to air their views, they should not injure social order.

Lastly, civic education challenges citizens to come up with solutions to their social or economic challenges, as opposed to what the government can do to solve them.