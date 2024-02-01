Change culture of victim-blaming

The surge in gender-based violence (GBV) has pushed the nation to a critical juncture, revealing the alarming vulnerability of women in various settings. From homes to schools, clubs to churches, and hospitals, women face the harsh reality that their safety is not assured.

Since 2016, over 500 recorded instances of brutal murders underscore deep-seated issues of misogyny, victim-blaming, and systemic failures that sustain violence against women. From the brutal murders of young women to cases of assault, harassment, and rape, the pervasive issue of GBV has shaken the foundations of our society.

The recent cases of murder show the disturbing frequency with which women are subjected to violence, often met with impunity and a lack of justice. There’s a tendency to blame the victims, shifting the focus away from the real issue at hand — the prevalence of a culture that allows such atrocities to occur.

Women are being subjected to a vicious cycle of blame, from the way they dress to their choices in relationships. This victim-blaming culture further perpetuates a toxic narrative that excuses the actions of perpetrators and places an undue burden on women to navigate a world where their safety is not guaranteed. Women must feel safe without constant vigilance.

The burden of ensuring personal safety shouldn’t solely be on them. The idea of exhaustive due diligence on every encounter is impractical and unjust. Safety is a right, not a privilege contingent on proactive measures.

Violence against women is pervasive across all walks of life, from sex workers to mothers and LGBTQ women. This indiscriminate targeting highlights the urgent need for systemic change. Justice for victims should not be a luxury but a non-negotiable demand. Victims cannot speak when they have already been silenced by violence.

The bottom line is simple: Stop killing women. No justifications or excuses absolve individuals or society from the responsibility of protecting women. The solution demands a multifaceted approach, one that extends beyond the immediate outrage and necessitates systemic changes at various levels of society.

Governments must prioritise citizen safety by deploying resources, ensuring robust law enforcement, well-lit streets, and secure public spaces. The presence of patrol oficers is essential to deter potential criminals and ensure swift responses to emergencies.



