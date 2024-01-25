Give teen mothers another chance

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka recently said that pregnant teens should be barred from resuming their studies.

He said such a move would help in dealing with the crisis in the country. While acknowledging his concerns, it’s crucial to assess the potential consequences of such a proposal and emphasize the importance of allowing girls to return to school after childbirth.

Lusaka’s proposal overlooks the complex factors that contribute to teen pregnancies, including poverty, lack of access to education, and inadequate sexual reproductive health information. Rather than addressing the root causes, an outright ban on pregnant teens from school may exacerbate the existing challenges they face.

Education stands as a fundamental human right, and denying pregnant teens access to schooling is wrong as it hinders personal growth and economic empowerment. Existing legal frameworks, like the EAC SRH Bill 2021 and the Children's Act, recognise the importance of education in breaking the cycle of poverty for teen mothers.

These laws provide a pathway for girls to return to school after childbirth, acknowledging that education is pivotal for their personal growth and the well-being of their children. Governor Lusaka's proposal contradicts these legal provisions and risks undermining the rights of young mothers.

Lusaka’s call to ban pregnant teens from resuming their studies is a step backward and perpetuates bad stereotypes.

Instead of ostracising these young mothers, society should adopt a compassionate and supportive approach providing resources for comprehensive sexual education, accessible reproductive health services, and socio-economic support.

Education can challenge stereotypes, foster understanding, and break down discriminatory barriers against young mothers. Efforts should also target the accountability of men responsible for teenage pregnancies, ensuring they face consequences for their actions.



