Cardinal Otunga and the making of a saint

Maurice Cardinal Otunga

The late Maurice Cardinal Otunga.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Esther Ichugu  &  Lawrence Njoroge

What you need to know:

  • The life story of Cardinal Otunga, authored by the Vice Postulator, was submitted to Rome recently.
  • Cardinal Otunga was a leader and servant who embraced the theological virtues of faith, hope and love.

This year marks the 18th anniversary of the death of Maurice Cardinal Otunga, Emeritus Archbishop of Nairobi, who was given the title Servant of God by Rome in 2010. Since the last annual celebration of his departure, a number of developments have occurred.

