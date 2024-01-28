Bring the men back to nursing

The nursing profession has been a vital part of healthcare for centuries and, while it has been historically dominated by women, it is important to recognise the valuable contributions of male nurses. In fact, during the American Civil War, the majority of nurses at that time were men.

When these men took up nursing in the war, the ensuing shortage in hospitals necessitated female nurses to train and become nurses. It is disconcerting, therefore, to learn that as of 2021, only 13 percent of the entire nursing profession were male.

Unfortunately, many men are deterred from pursuing nursing out of fear of being stigmatised or judged. They may feel that society views nursing as a job for women and that choosing this profession will make them feel emasculated.

There are numerous benefits to choosing nursing as a career, regardless of one's gender. Firstly, nursing has an enormous earning potential in some developed countries like Australia, Canada, and the United States of America. One only needs to study for a diploma or a degree in nursing in Kenya and then use these credentials to seek overseas employment.

Secondly, nursing education in Kenya teaches you irreplaceable business management and entrepreneurial skills, which will help you thrive in corporate and non-governmental organisations. You may also want to start your private clinic as a nurse. The recent changes to regulations on who can practice privately have empowered nurses to start and own private practices across the country.

The other benefit of nursing appeals to men’s love for options. There is no other career with as many options as nursing. For instance, nursing gives you credible ground to work in the armed forces.

Military nurses, as we refer to them, are essential in the treatment of our soldiers. The joining rank after mandatory military training is usually a sergeant. You are an important cog in the wheel of our defence, on land, sea, or air.

You can become a flight nurse where you work in retrievals of people injured near and far in transit to hospitals. Furthermore, you can work as a crew ship nurse. If you love even more control and independence, critical care nursing, renal nursing as well as accident and emergency nursing are excellent places to work as a male nurse.



