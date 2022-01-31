Bring cure for healthcare

It is another electioneering year and we have amorphous proposals being chanted: ‘Babacare’ , ‘Rutocare’ et al. What does it mean to us as leaders and countrymen? Is it time to cause fine-tuning of conversations in our favour as a people?

Healthcare agents, activists, lobbyists and unions exist for a purpose. From their vantage position, they get to advocate the change they desire, for the good of a people or against a people. Advancement and realisation of the right to healthcare is the socioeconomic benefit that our country owes its citizens as per the constitutional edict of 2010.

How much progress in healthcare would we be comfortable with in the next administration? Do we have a realistic score matrix of how the outgoing administration has performed, from brick-and-mortar structures, management of human resources and planning of future developments in healthcare?

Our votes and voices as a people is the currency to acquire a permanent and progressive mark in the country’s healthcare. Questions about the functioning of our healthcare system are many, answers are wanted and some answers are wanting.

Healthcare reform proposal

Who among the political agents has the best, feasible, practical, realistic and sustainable healthcare reform proposal? Would one dare follow a cure to their ills and suffering or would one rather be comfortable with the warts and all?

Guided by the hope to seek change, we are an evolving people. Elections come and go, and, perhaps, this time round we shall view issues based on our common pain and suffering scores. The 2017 events, notably the 100-day health workers’ strike, may not have effectively shaped our demands on the need for healthcare reform.

Worse, the history of our voting pattern does not judge us fairly. But voting can never mean anything better and more progressive than the routine installation of bigotry and maintenance of status quo of sorts. Something eventually gives. Sometimes.

My wish from August 2022 is healthy healthcare and a healthy nation. What is yours?