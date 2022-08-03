Blood is a critical cog of UHC and an equaliser of all human beings

I attend many social and formal engagements with different experiences but perhaps, none has had such an impression on me as the recent award ceremony to celebrate individuals and organisations who have contributed significantly to saving lives by donating blood. You see, many health products are made in factories, and can really be made by people with no feeling or emotional connection. Not blood.

Blood is one of the few commodities that must be present before a patient is wheeled into any theatre for any major surgical operation. Even the act of giving birth requires a mother to have blood on standby, should it become necessary to save her life for giving life. Blood is only available in people’s veins, and must be given freely, out of love for humanity.

Standing in that room, I watched people sitting together drawn from religious organisations, Christian, Hindu and Muslim among others, from across the country.

I saw people from educational institutions, including universities, technical colleges and schools, voluntary groups such as the Rotary, who consistently mobilise their members through quarterly events. I saw boda boda riders, and individuals from all walks of life, drawn together for what is a deeply rewarding course. It was one of the most magical events I have attended and whose impression will be with me for a long a time.

Blood banks

This ceremony was the culmination of the Ministry of Health organised first conference dealing with blood, tissues and organs in an integrated manner. It was not just a first for us, but a first for the continent as well.

The ministry, through the Kenya Blood Transfusion and Transplant Service, has adopted integrated governance and management approach in the implementation of the Health Act 2017, where part IX focusses on blood, tissues, gametes and organs. This approach is in line with the World Health Organisation recommendations for member states in dealing with Human Derived Medical Products. During the conference, I launched Damu-KE. A Kenyan developed and owned national blood banking management system that will be applied in private and public hospitals as part of the reforms of the Kenya Blood Transfusion and Transplant Service. We launched the national standards for safety of all blood transfused in Kenya.

Over the last 18 months, we have expanded our capacities significantly. We have 45 blood banks across Kenya. We have an additional five functional regional blood testing centres of Kisumu, Eldoret, Embu, Nakuru and Mombasa that now have capacity similar to Nairobi for blood processing, banking and testing.

Nationally, we can test over 650,000 units for HIV, syphilis, Hepatitis B and C annually. We have sufficient blood bags and testing reagents to take us to 2023.

With the faith built with Kenyans over the past 18 months, 480,000 Kenyans donated blood and blood products, which have in turn served over 450,000 Kenyans, saving many lives. I recognise the role of the Kenya Defence Forces, who have gone over and above in their service to Kenyans, through regular blood donations. The police, especially the training school, whose recruits and officers regularly donate blood in large numbers. During the dinner, I also recognised two outstanding Kenyans, who for the past 28 years, have voluntarily chosen to donate blood regularly.

Quality organs

Mr Kennedy Sanya, a public prosecutor in the County of Nakuru, who will be making his 100th donation next time he does, and Ms Aisha Dafalla, from the County of Mombasa, who has donated 67 times.

In this evening of fanfare and celebration, it was momentous to fete different religious groups, boda bodas, government officials and the private sector, the young and the old, male and female, the rich and poor all on the same podium. We all stood together having given the gift of life – blood. In reflection of the journey of the ministry, the one unifying factor, driver for UHC, and most importantly, an equaliser of all human beings is blood.

I am honoured to have led a team of professionals in the transformation of the blood transfusion and transplant services. Now work begins to ensure access to quality organs and transplant services to all Kenyans. A focus on oversight and compliance with national standards by providers and facilities will drive equitable access to safe products.

The establishment of a Kenya Blood and Organ Centre, which has been prioritised as a Medium-Term Plan 4 flagship project, will fast-track availability, banking and matching of organs to people in need. This will also require that Kenyans can donate tissues and organs, in the same spirit that we are donating blood.



