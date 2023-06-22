Be vigilant amid rising HIV infections

With reports showing increased new HIV/Aids infections among the youth, it is crucial that we do not forget the profound adverse effects of this viral disease.

While it may seem as if HIV/Aids is no longer a significant concern or that it only affects certain groups, it still poses a serious threat to our health and well-being.

It is, therefore, important that we do regular HIV testing, which is not only responsible but also an essential step in our healthcare routine. It enables us to know our status, seek appropriate treatment if needed, and take necessary precautions to prevent further transmission.

Open and honest communication with our sexual partners is equally vital. By fostering an environment of trust and understanding, we can openly discuss sexual health, including HIV/Aids, and collectively work towards safer relationships.

Young advocates have the power to influence their peers positively. Promoting awareness, providing accurate information, encouraging testing and standing against stigma and discrimination will create a supportive environment for the affected.

In seeking support and resources, they demonstrate strength and resilience. Healthcare professionals, counselling services and support groups provide guidance, care and emotional support.

The increasing HIV/Aids infections among Kenyan youths necessitates our unwavering attention and proactive action. We can make a tangible impact in curbing its spread. Together, we can break down barriers, dispel myths and create a society that supports and uplifts individuals affected by HIV/Aids.

Let us unite in this fight against HIV/Aids, prioritise our sexual health and create a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come.