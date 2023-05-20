Age-appropriate sexuality training vital for the youth 

The withdrawal of Kenya’s Ministry of Health from the Eastern and Southern Africa ministerial commitment to Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) exacerbates the triple threat situation.

The exit from the regional commitment to reduce HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and teen pregnancy came after civil society groups challenged the ministry in court (petition 266 of 2015) regarding the withdrawal of the 2012 standards and guidelines.

The withdrawal, coupled with the lack of comprehensive sex education, can result in inaccurate information, heightened vulnerability to STIs and HIV, high rates of unintended pregnancies, limited access to reproductive healthcare services, the perpetuation of negative attitudes and stigma, as well as long-term societal health implications.

The Constitution in Article 43(1)(a) states that every Kenyan has a right to “to the highest attainable standard of health, which includes the right to health care services, including reproductive health care”.

In Article 35, the Constitution says every citizen has the right to access information ‘required for the exercise or protection of any right or fundamental freedom’. Young people need information to make informed health choices.

Kenya is ranked third globally in teenage pregnancy. Between January and February 2022, the Ministry of Health recorded 47,000 pregnancy cases among those aged 10-19. About 15 per cent of girls and women aged 15-19 have experienced teenage pregnancy, and the rate of teenage motherhood stands at 18 per cent. Research shows one in every four girls has been pregnant by the age of 19, and adolescents accounted for 21 per cent of all pregnancies in 2021.

The Ministry of Health reports that 98 girls are infected with HIV weekly, with 51 per cent of new HIV infections occurring among young people aged 15-24.

Information gap

Research further indicates that half of all STIs occur in people aged 25 or younger. However, there is no conclusive report on STIs among young people in Kenya, creating a significant information gap.

The rise in the triple threats can be attributed to limited reproductive health and rights information among young people, among other factors.

The Kenya Demographic Health Survey 2022 indicates little knowledge among teens on HIV prevention.

Without CSE, young people lack accurate knowledge about contraception and safe sex practices, increasing the risk of engaging in risky behaviour.

Furthermore, without a commitment to CSE, there may be reduced support for reproductive healthcare services, limiting young people’s access to essential services such as contraceptives and STI testing.

CSE covers a wide range of topics, including drug and substance abuse, relationships, puberty, gender roles, HIV, STIs, contraception, menstrual health hygiene and gender-based violence.

Prioritising the implementation of CSE is Kenya vital for the overall health of young people.