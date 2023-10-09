Be proactive to protect minors from El Niño

We have been warned: El Niño is coming. East African countries are braced for the heavy rains this month to early next year. Without preparedness and response, the phenomenon could be potentially devastating for communities.

While above-average rainfall could be a boost for areas reeling from low food production, the threat of damaging consequences such as flooding, landslides and destruction of crops and property looms large.

Research by Standard Chartered Bank in August cites several African countries, including Kenya, as among emerging markets most vulnerable to El Niño, projecting that the rains will adversely impact farm-based economies and affect food prices.

Governments, policymakers and humanitarian organisations must pay to special attention to the needs of children, who, being vulnerable, are likely to suffer the most from the disaster. Experience shows El Niño has a multi-sectoral impact beyond water and health. Besides food and nutrition, education is a major area of concern for children.

Malnutrition and hunger

Should crops be devastated, and food production hit, children will bear the brunt of malnutrition and hunger. After one of the worst droughts ever, more than 20 million children in Eastern Africa have faced severe malnutrition, hunger and disease in the past year. To mitigate the situation, securing food production should be the top priority.

Some communities are building gabions to shield against soil erosion in anticipation of heavy rains. Nairobi is hiring 3,500 youth to unclog and clean drainages and collect garbage. Such initiatives should be encouraged and upscaled. But the government must step in with sustainable measures.

Waterborne diseases such as cholera and malaria will also take a toll on children. Households using pit latrines, for instance, might experience overflow, leading to contamination of water sources.

Strengthening healthcare and social protection systems in the most vulnerable communities will be key to protecting children. This includes improving access to health facilities, ramping up awareness of proper hygiene practices and providing the required drugs and materials to combat diseases.

Vulnerable to abuse

Children are at higher risk of separation during calamities, thus vulnerable to abuse, violence and exploitation. This calls for strong community-wide child protection systems and networks.

Poverty due to families losing their livelihoods, with crops and homes destroyed, could have a vastly detrimental impact on children and put their future at risk. Some could be forced to abandon education, adding to the high drop-out rate, and denying them the opportunity to expand their horizons.

Poor drainage systems due to flooding can also impact children’s access to education by making it difficult or impossible for them to go to school. Planning and improvement of systems is key.

El Niño serves as a reminder for nations to maintain long-term strategies and commit adequate resources to combat climate change and its effects.