Be patient for economic grass will blossom

As Kenyans usher in the new year, after a bruising 2023 marred by economic and political challenges, there is a need for Kenyans to develop a positive attitude ahead.

Planning and executing what awaits Kenya requires a collective approach, calling for putting behind us what happened in the past.

It is unfortunate that some Kenyans, especially those in opposition, are contemplating going back to the streets over the high cost of living, which will in turn impact negatively on the country's economic growth and development.

The truth is that the country is gradually recovering from an economic meltdown and street demonstrations will hurt Kenyans more.

We need to woo investors to set up businesses to help in the economic recovery now that the country enjoys international support.

A report released recently by the United States-based travel agency, Lonely Planet, has recognised Nairobi as the favourable destination to visit in 2024.

The report is a clear indication that Nairobi is suitable for both investment and tourism, giving Kenya a niche in terms of investment.

Likewise, the World Bank has rated Kenya as the fastest-growing economy, ranking it at 29th worldwide. The Bank has further placed the country as having the third highest diaspora remittances in the world. This is the case despite the socio-economic challenges the country has faced after the 2022 General Election. As much as there are challenges, Kenyans need to be hopeful as they usher in a new year and face the future with confidence.

There are indications that the government has put in place measures for economic revival and all that Kenyans need is patience and hope in life.

For instance, the measures that have been put in place have enabled the country to triumph over the threat of economic stagnation and now in secure space in regard to its sovereignty debt obligation.

Inflation has reduced to 6.8 percent and the country’s GDP is growing at 5.4 percent.

While delivering his New Year message to Kenyans, President William Ruto argued that in 2023, the government resolved to get rid of consumption subsidies that not only drove the nation into deeper financial distress but were also unsustainable, opaque and only benefited middlemen at the expense of those who truly deserved support.

The government instead, deliberately redirected its focus to support production through incentives in crop, livestock, and fisheries programmes.

“With the blessing of good weather, these interventions have enabled us to increase our food production by 40 percent at a fraction of the previous cost. Working with farmers, our foremost patriots, we shall double our efforts in 2024, until we reduce our Sh500 billion food import bill to zero,” said President Ruto.

Mr Kaino works at the Presidential Communication Service ([email protected])