Ballot revolution can only come through proper voter education

Why should we hold elections after every five years? Is it a ritual or a responsibility towards ourselves and our progeny?

These questions can easily be dismissed as facile by fairly educated Kenyan voters. However, the reality is that they bear the weight of the consequences we endure after the elections.

While many politicians and their acolytes are preoccupied with campaigns, no one is talking of the need for adequate voter sensitisation. As such, we are likely to end up with an electorate wielding power but unaware of the consequences of how they choose to use it.

It must be understood that inadequate civic education and lack of voter sensitisation on the need to make empowered electoral choices create a knowledge gap. This gap has much to do with the consequences we collectively suffer as citizens, such as poor governance, corruption and high taxation.

Vote cast in ignorance

There is a widespread myth that the ultimate exercise of the democratic right to vote is doing so preferentially and discreetly. However, the reality that we may need to face is that each vote has equal power; and that the vote cast in ignorance is equal to that cast in full political awareness. The vote of a semi-schooled, homeless voter is equal to that of a flamboyant city lawyer who understands the constitution front-to-back.

It, therefore, should be of interest to all of us to ensure that all voters are enlightened on the need to use their power wisely, fully aware that it is at the ballot they choose their fate for five years.

The more we make discourse on these realities commonplace, the more we shall make people understand the power they wield in their votes and the consequences of their choices.

So yes, a ballot revolution is possible, but only through adequate voter sensitisation.