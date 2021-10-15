Ballot revolution can only come through proper voter education

Voter education

Justus Naliakho (seated), Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) Kesses Constituency Elections Coordinator and Sally Chesang, the commission’s Uasin Gishu County Elections Manager, during the annual voter education week at Uasin Gishu County Hall, Eldoret town on June 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Comba wa Ndau

What you need to know:

  • While many politicians and their acolytes are preoccupied with campaigns, no one is talking of the need for adequate voter sensitisation.
  • As such, we are likely to end up with an electorate wielding power but unaware of the consequences of how they choose to use it. 

Why should we hold elections after every five years? Is it a ritual or a responsibility towards ourselves and our progeny? 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.