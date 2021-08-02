Anchor amnesty in law to rehabilitate defectors

Al-Shabaab returnees

Al-Shabaab returnees who were rescued by Kenya Defence Forces soldiers from Somalia. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Mugwang'a

As thousands of Kenyan youth defect from Al-Shabaab, focus shifts to their rehabilitation and reintegration into society. In 2015, the government offered unconditional amnesty to Kenyan youth in the Somalia-based jihadist group.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.