America is not the world’s policeman, it cannot bring peace to every region

Taliban fighters

Taliban fighters stand over a damaged police vehicle along the roadside in Kandahar on August 13, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  David Monda

Political Science lecturer

City University of New York

The adage ‘no good deed done by the government goes unpunished’ encapsulates the American experience in Afghanistan. The well-intentioned effort to bring Osama Bin Laden to justice for the death of 3000 Americans in New York, and the twin bombings in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam with the invasion of Afghanistan, degenerated into a nation building enterprise that went haywire.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.