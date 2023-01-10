All Kenyans must uphold integrity to safeguard our public resources

On December 30, last year, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) released the National Ethics and Corruption Survey 2021 report. It said the citizens encountered corruption while seeking medical services, identification cards, birth certificates, bursaries, police abstracts, passports, business permits and retirement benefits, among others.

The report, which is available on the EACC website, lists institutions and the top 10 counties where bribery was perceived to be most prevalent. It has several recommendations but I single out one, which tasks accounting officers to enforce anti-corruption and leadership and integrity interventions and graft prevention recommendations.

The findings confirm the existence of past major corruption and incidents of economic crimes. These include embezzlement of funds earmarked for medical supplies, relief food, bursaries, pension, construction of roads, hospitals, schools and boreholes, as well as grabbing of public land and buildings.

With these and past cases of corruption and unethical conduct, there is a need for all to resolve to uphold integrity, one of the national values and principles of governance set out in Article 10 of the Constitution. Other related values and principles are accountability, transparency and good governance.

That would require that those entrusted with the management of public resources be good stewards of the common good. Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, governors, chief executive officers, managing directors and county executive committee (CEC) members have the overall duty of ensuring good governance and setting an ethical tone at the top for those under them.

Accounting officers and other senior officials in ministries, departments, agencies and county governments have to ensure resources under their control are used prudently, responsibly and in accordance with the law.

Taxpayers' interests

Addressing a Cabinet retreat in Nanyuki on Friday, President William Ruto directed CSs and PSs to ensure that in every contract and transaction, they protect the interest and resources of the taxpayers.

He told the officials that the people, who hired them, are their bosses and the servants and advocates of the citizens. Indeed, the citizens are the shareholders of the company Kenya, Inc. and the officials (elected or appointed) are the directors. State and public officials have to account to the shareholders for their stewardship of the resources entrusted to them.

Solemn advice

State and public officials can be guided by the solemn advice of the former American Methodist Bishop, John H. Vincent, on the need to promptly repel every thought of self-seeking and exercise diligence in appointed service and fidelity to every trust.

In the evaluation and award of tenders, officials have to follow procurement laws and criteria to allow for fair competition and value for money. They should avoid conflict of interest; and where it occurs, the law requires them to declare such a conflict and recuse themselves from the subject deliberations.

Companies and business entities ought to adhere to procurement laws during tendering by submitting valid documents (registration, tax compliance and proof of works done, technical capacity) and satisfactorily undertaking works contracted. Section 72 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015 makes it mandatory for contractors, suppliers and consultants to comply with the provisions of the Act and the Regulations. Experts hired by the government should not certify or sanitise shoddy projects like buildings, bridges and roads as some end up collapsing, causing death and gross wastage of funds.

A huge portion of our country’s revenue goes into servicing the exorbitant debt. There is a need for all to pay due taxes to enable the government to finance the provision of services and significantly reduce reliance on debt. Failure to pay taxes, fees or levies payable to a public body is an economic crime.

The citizens can make a solemn resolve that, in 2023, they will not engage in corruption and unethical conduct so as to avert their disastrous effects. That will safeguard resources for the common good, make opportunities available for all, and guarantee timely access to services and protection of life and property, among others. We have no option and the time is now, so that the words of our national anthem, “Plenty [for all] be found within our borders”, become a reality.