Africa has huge renewable energy potential

Africa has an enormous potential for renewable energy.

By  Izael Da Silva

Deputy Vice Chancellor - Research and Innovation

Strathmore University

  • With smart gadgets and smart equipment, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, big data analytics and so on, the future is here.
  • Obviously, Kenya Power’s monopoly will be a thing of the past when the country gets to this stage.

There was a time when a Kenya Power and Lighting Company (now Kenya Power) employee would come to our houses, probably dodge the dog, access the electricity meter, and read the number of kilowatt-hours we had consumed since his last visit. Such meter readings conducted across the country would then be typed into an Excel file and later printed as electricity bills that were be sent to each consumer, who would then go to the bank or KPLC offices to pay or risk a visit from the disconnection team. 

